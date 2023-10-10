Lucintel Forecasts Global Ac Drives Market to Reach $29.5 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-10 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global AC drives market looks promising with opportunities in the oil & gas, water & wastewater, power generation, building automation, food & beverage, metals & mining, and chemicals & petrochemicals markets. The global AC drive market is expected to reach an estimated $29.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising trend of urbanization and industrialization, growing need for enhanced energy efficiency, and inreasing preference for automated and motor-driven equipments.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in AC drive market to 2030 by voltage (low voltage and medium voltage), application (pumps, fans, compressor, conveyors, extruders, and others), power rating (low power drives [< 40 kW), medium power drives (41–200 kW), and high power drives (> 200 kW)], end use (oil & gas, water & wastewater, power generation, building automation, food & beverage, metals & mining, chemicals & petrochemicals, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, low voltage and medium voltage are the major segments of AC drive market by voltage. Lucintel forecasts that low voltage is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, power generation is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

ABB, Siemens, Danfoss Group, Schneider Electric, RockWell Automation, Mitsubishi Electric, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation are the major suppliers in the AC drive market.

