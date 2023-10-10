Lucintel Forecasts Global Duct Air Quality Sensors Market to Reach 0.7 by 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-10 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global duct air quality sensors market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and commercial markets. The global duct air quality sensors market is expected to reach an estimated 0.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing awareness of indoor air quality, favourable government regulations for air pollution monitoring, and rising adoption of smart building solutions.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in duct air quality sensors market to 2030 by type (multi-gas monitor and single-gas monitor), application (residential and commercial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, multi-gas monitor and single-gas monitor are the major segments of duct air quality sensors market by application type. Lucintel forecasts that multi-gas monitor is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to detect and measure multiple gases simultaneously within indoor environments.

Within this market, commercial will remain the larger segment due to growing integrationof duct sensor in offices, malls, and shopping malls. in industrial facilities, from manufacturing plants to chemical processing units to meet the cleaningness of air quality.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to stringent regulations by government agencies and growing awareness of the health impacts of indoor air pollutants.

Schneider Electric, Siemens, Airflow Developments, AMETEK, Amphenol, Building Automation Products, and FuehlerSysteme are the major suppliers in the duct air quality sensors market.

