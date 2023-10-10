Lucintel Forecasts Global Cladding Power Strippers (CPS) Market to Reach 2.08 by 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-10 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cladding power strippers (CPS) market looks promising with opportunities in the high power fiber lasers and fiber amplifiers markets. The global cladding power strippers (CPS) market is expected to reach an estimated 2.08 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of high-bandwidth communication technologies and escalating need for optical amplifiers and fiber lasers.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in cladding power strippers (CPS) market to 2030 by type (<50w, 50w, and >200w), application (high power fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and other), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market,< 50w, 50w, and >200w are the major segments of cladding power strippers (CPS) market by application type. Lucintel forecasts that 50w is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to wide range of applications, including the production of optical fibers for telecommunications, medical, and industrial uses.

Within this market, high power fiber lasers will remain the larger segment due to increasing usage in various applications, such as materials processing, medical devices, and defense.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing deployment for for fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) deployments.

Lightel, DK Photonics Technology, Advanced Fiber Resources, Shenzhen Anylink Technology, Lasfiberio, Opneti, and ITF Technologies are the major suppliers in the cladding power strippers (CPS) market.

