Lucintel Forecasts Global Automatic Garage Door Openers Market to Reach $3.30 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automatic garage door openers market looks promising with opportunities in the home garages and underground & collective garages markets. The global automatic garage door openers market is expected to reach an estimated $3.30 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increase in demand for garage door openers in residential and commercial buildings and growing construction activities.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in automatic garage door openers market to 2030 by type (roller door openers and sectional door openers), application (home garages and underground & collective garages),, and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, roller door openers and sectional door openers are the major segments of automatic garage door openers market by type. Lucintel forecasts that roller door openers is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to ease of automation, space efficiency, and smooth and quiet operation.

Within this market, home garages will remain the largest segment due to increasing residential use, providing homeowners with convenience and security when accessing their garages.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increased construction activities.

Chamberlain, Overhead Door, SOMMER, Liftlogix, Teckentrup, Marantec, Skylink, HÃ–RMANN, CAME, and Dalian Seaside are the major suppliers in the automatic garage door openers market.

