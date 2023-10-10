Lucintel Forecasts Global OLED Mask Cleaner Market to Reach $2.37 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-10 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global OLED mask cleaner market looks promising with opportunities in the hospitals, clinics, and individual users market. The global OLED mask cleaner market is expected to reach an estimated $2.37 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing adaption of more efficient and automated systems and stringent cleanliness requirements.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in OLED mask cleaner market to 2030 by sales channel (online and offline), product type (handheld and desktop), end use industry (hospitals, clinics, and individual users), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, online and offline are the major segments of OLED mask cleaner market by sales channel.

Lucintel forecasts that offline is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the requirement of hands-on experience and immediate gratification.

Within this market, hospitals will remain the largest segment due to high demand for clean and sterile envirornment.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast perioddue to high deployment in hospitals in the us.

Sony, Samsung Electronics, LG Display, OLEDWorks, Universal Display, Osram, Philips Lighting, Panasonic, Haier Group, and Koninklijke Philips are the major suppliers in the OLED mask cleaner market.

