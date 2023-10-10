Lucintel Forecasts Global Liquid Photoresist Market to Reach $2.97 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-10 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global liquid photoresist market looks promising with opportunities in the semiconductors & ICS, LCDs and printed circuit boards markets. The global liquid photoresist market is expected to reach an estimated $2.97 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are high demand and utilization and strong demand for automobiles.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in liquid photoresist market to 2030 by type (positive photoresist and negative photoresist), application (semiconductors & ICS, LCDs, printed circuit boards, and others),, and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, positive photoresist and negative photoresist are the major segments of liquid photoresist market by type. Lucintel forecasts that positive photoresist is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to high resolution and precision, and rising demand for miniaturization.

Within this market, semiconductors will remain the largest segment due to used in making printing plates, printed circuit boards, flat panel liquid crystal displays, magnetic recording heads, microelectromechanical systems (mems), and, most importantly, integrated circuit (ic) devices like microprocessors and computer memory chips.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast perioddue to growth of smart devices and the increasing adaption of consumer electronics.

Dupont, Fujifilm Electronic Materials, Tokyo Ohka Kogyo, Merck Group, Jsr Corporation, Lg Chem, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Sumitomo, Chimei, and Daxin are the major suppliers in the liquid photoresist market.

