Lucintel Forecasts Global Gesture Sensing Control Market to Reach $55.68 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global gesture sensing control market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, gaming and aerospace and defense markets. The global gesture sensing control market is expected to reach an estimated $55.68 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 19.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising digitalization and technological advancements across several industries and development of artificial intelligence (AI).

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in gesture sensing control market to 2030 by technology (touch-based gesture recognition and touchless gesture recognition), end use industry (automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, gaming, and aerospace and defense),, and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, touch-based gesture recognition and touchless gesture recognition are the major segments of gesture sensing control market by application type. Lucintel forecasts that touch-based gesture recognition is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to its wide usage in consumer electronics industry including smartphones, tablets, and others.

Within this market, consumer electronics will remain the largest segment due to increasing adaption of smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs, televisions, and set-top boxes.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast perioddue to new technology innovations and the emergence of new business models as well as new infrastructural developments in the developing cities of the region.

Microsoft, Microchip Technology, Apple, Google, Sony Depthsensing Solutions, Infineon Technologies, and Cognitec Systems are the major suppliers in the gesture sensing control market.

