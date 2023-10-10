Lucintel Forecasts Global USB-C Connector Market to Reach 3.1 by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global USB-C connector market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, consumer electronics, computer & peripherals, industrial, and telecom/datacom markets. The global USB-C connector market is expected to reach an estimated $3.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of these connectors as next-generation interface as they provide universal compatibility, faster data transfer speeds, and it also supports fast charging technologies.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in USB-C connector market to 2030 by type (type C male connector and type C female connector), material (metal and plastic), application (transportation, consumer electronics, computer & peripherals, industrial, and telecom/datacom), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, type C male connector and type C female connector are the major segments of USB-C connector market by type. Lucintel forecasts that c male connector will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to its growing adoption in smartphones, tablets, laptops, gaming consoles, and televisions and also increasing demand from accessories, such as chargers, cables, and docks.

Within this market, consumer electronics is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand from different consumer electronics application, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, gaming consoles, and televisions.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing automotive production, increasing demand for tablets and smartphones, and rising demand for home appliances.

FIT, Luxshare, TE Connectivity, JAE, Foxlink, Amphenol, Molex, Shenzhen Evenwin Precision, Hirose, and Shenzhen Deren Electronic are the major suppliers in the USB-C connector market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

10. Personal Computer Market