Lucintel Forecasts Global Sputtering Targets And Sputtered Films Market to Reach 5.4 by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global sputtering targets and sputtered films market looks promising with opportunities in the electronics & semiconductor, solar energy, aerosapce, and automotive markets. The global sputtering targets and sputtered films market is expected to reach an estimated $5.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for semiconductor devices, rising popularity of nanotechnology and MEMS, and increasing adoption in medical device industry.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in sputtering targets and sputtered films market to 2030 by type (metal targets, alloy targets, and ceramic compound targets), end use industry (electronics & semiconductor, solar energy, aerosapce, and automotive), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, metal targets, alloy targets, and ceramic compound targets are the major segments of sputtering targets and sputtered films market by type. Lucintel forecasts that metal targets will remain the largest segment over the forecast period as it is widely used for thin films application, such as conductors, resistors, and optical coatings.

Within this market, electronics & semiconductor will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand from electronics and semiconductor devices, such as integrated circuits (ICS), transistors, and memory chips.

APAC will remain the largest region due to rising urbanization and popuation along with increasing consumption of electronic devices and growing semiconductor industry in the region.

JX Nippon Mining & Metals, Materion, Praxair, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Plansee, Konfoong Materials International, Sumitomo Chemical, Hitachi Metals, ULVAC, and TOSOH are the major suppliers in the sputtering targets and sputtered films market.

