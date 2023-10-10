Lucintel Forecasts Global Roll-To-Roll Technologies For Flexible Devices Market to Reach 69.6 by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global roll-to-roll technologies for flexible devices market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronic, automotive, energy, and healthcare markets. The global roll-to-roll technologies for flexible devices market is expected to reach an estimated $69.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for flexible displays in optoelectronics, photovoltaics and medical applications, technology advancement in wearable market, and significantly growing consumer electronic market.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in roll-to-roll technologies for flexible devices market to 2030 by type (circuit devices, optroelectronic devices, and photovoltaic devices), application (consumer electronics, automotive, energy, and healthcare), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, circuit device, optroelectronic device, and photovoltaic device are the major segments of roll-to-roll technologies for flexible devices market by type. Lucintel forecasts that circuit device will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand from printed circuit boards (PCBS), thin-film transistors (TFTS), and sensors.

Within this market, consumer electronics will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand from different consumer electronics application, such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, and smart home devices as they are scalable and cost-effective.

APAC will remain the largest region due to rapid economic growth and urbanization along with increasing demand from consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare.

3M, Ascent Solar Technologies, Au Optronics, Applied Materials, Career Technologies, E Ink Holdings, Flexium Interconnect, Fujikura, Interflex, and Johnson Electric are the major suppliers in the roll-to-roll technologies for flexible devices market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Computer and Peripheral Connector Market

2.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market