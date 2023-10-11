Lucintel Forecasts Global RISC-V Technology Market to Reach 2.5 by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global RISC-V technology market looks promising with opportunities in the computing & storage, communication infrastructure, consumer electronic, automotive & transportation, medical, aerospace & military, and industrial markets. The global RISC-V technology market is expected to reach an estimated $2.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 25.1% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are rising concern for securing IoT devices, growing demand for connected autonomous vehicles, and increasing adoption of internet of things (IoT).

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in RISC-V technology market to 2030 by application (smartphones, 5G devices, data centers, personal computers & game consoles, cellular network devices, and IoT devices), end use (computing & storage, communication infrastructure, consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, medical, aerospace & military, and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, smartphones, 5G devices, data centers, personal computers & game consoles, cellular network devices, and IoT devices are the major segments of RISC-V technology market by application. Lucintel forecasts that 5G devices is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, consumer electronics will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand from different consumer electronics aplication, as smartphones, tablets, wearables, and smart home devices.

APAC will remain the largest region due to rapid economic growth and urbanization and significantly growing semiconductor industry in the region.

Google, Huawei Technologies, Alibaba, ZTE, Western Digital, Stream Computing, SiFive, Shanghai Starfive Technology, Andes Technology, and Futurewei Technologies are the major suppliers in the RISC-V technology market.

