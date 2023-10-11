Lucintel Forecasts Global E-Scrap And Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market to Reach $95.5 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global e-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap market looks promising with opportunities in the household appliance, IT & telecommunication, entertainment device, smartphone & tablet, and computers & laptop markets. The global E-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) E-scrap market is expected to reach an estimated $95.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are significantly growing consumer electronics market, increasing proliferation of electronic device, and expansion of recycle and reuse infrastructure in the emerging countries.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in E-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) E-scrap market to 2030 by process type (E-waste collection, E-waste management, and E-waste recycling), material (plastics, glass, metals, ferrous components, precious metals, and rare metals), source (household appliances, IT & telecommunication, entertainment devices, smartphone & tablets, and computers & laptops), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, E-waste collection, E-waste management, and E-waste recycling are the major segments of E-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) E-scrap market by process type. Lucintel forecasts that E-waste recycling is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing awareness of the importance of E-waste recycling and governments around the world are implementing regulations to promote E-waste recycling.

Within this market, household appliances will remain the largest segment due to the short lifespan of many household appliances, such as televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines.

APAC will remain the largest region due to rising urbanization and popuation along with increasing in the consumption of electronic devices, and growing manufacturing sector, which produces a significant amount of electronic waste in the region.

Boliden Dowa, Holdings, Escrap, Greentec, MAIREC Edelmetallgesellschaft, MIS Eletronics, Umicore, URT Recycling Technology, Freeco International, and Qizheng are the major suppliers in the E-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) E-scrap market.

