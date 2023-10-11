Lucintel Forecasts the Global Temperature Control Smart Mug Market to Reach $0.96 Billion by 2030.

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global temperature control smart mug market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and commercial markets. The global temperature control smart mug market is expected to reach an estimated $0.96 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are surging demand for smart kitchen appliances, increasing trend toward smart gadgets, and increasing number of coffee and tea consumers across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in temperature control smart mug market to 2030 by type (ceramic, plastic, stainless steel, and others), technology (thermoelectric cooling, electronic cooling, and phase-change cooling), end use industry (residential and commercial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, ceramic, plastic, and stainless steel are the major segments of temperature control smart mug market by type. Lucintel forecasts that ceramic is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to their aesthetic appeal and insulation properties.

Within this market, residential will remain the larger segment due to the growing preference for convenience and advanced technology among consumers.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to high adoption rate of smart and innovative products in this region.

Ember Technologies, Cauldryn, Yecup Technologies, Cosori, GEEPAS, Heated Hunts, PUNCIA, Smartshow, Paderno, and Hobun Electric & Electronics are the major suppliers in the temperature control smart mug market.

