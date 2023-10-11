Lucintel Forecasts the Global PTZ Cameras Market to Reach $6.55 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global PTZ cameras market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and industrial markets. The global PTZ cameras market is expected to reach an estimated $6.55 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for high-quality video surveillance footage, declining prices of PTZ cameras, and increasing adoption of video surveillance systems in various industries, such as banking, retail, and transportation.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in PTZ cameras market to 2030 by type (outdoor and indoor), application (residential, commercial, and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, outdoor and indoor are the major segments of PTZ cameras market by application type. Lucintel forecasts that indoor is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to indoor PTZ cameras in a variety of applications, such as offices, retail stores, and others.

Within this market, commercial will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for PTZ cameras in offices, schools, healthcare facilities, banks, and others.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to presence of various leading market players such as sony, panasonic, canon, and many others in the region and also wide adaption in several sectors.

Axis Communications, Honeywell, Hikvision, Canon, Sony, Vaddio, Bosch Security Systems, Flirdahua Technology, Panasonic, and Schneider Electric are the major suppliers in the PTZ cameras market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Computer and Peripheral Connector Market

2.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market