Lucintel Forecasts the Global Pellicle Market to Reach $1.44 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global pellicle market looks promising with opportunities in the IC bumping, IC foundry, IC substrate, MEMs, and LED package markets. The global pellicle market is expected to reach an estimated $1.44 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growth of semiconductor industry and high adoption of consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in pellicle market to 2030 by lithography technology (ArF, EUV, and KrF), application (IC bumping, IC foundry, IC substrate, MEMs, and LED package), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

In this market, ArF, EUV, KrF are the major segments of pellicle market by lithography technology. Lucintel forecasts that EUV is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the most advanced semiconductors application.

Within this market, IC foundary will remain the largest segment due to prevent defects in the ICS and extend the life of photomasks.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to high growth of consumer electronics and semiconductor industry.

Mitsu Chemicals, Shin-Etsu, Micro Lithography, S&S, Fine Semitech, ASML Holding, and Teledyne Dalsa are the major suppliers in the pellicle market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Computer and Peripheral Connector Market

2.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market