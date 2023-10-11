Lucintel Forecasts the Global MPPT Charge Controller Market to Reach $3.51 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global MPPT charge controller market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial and commercial markets. The global MPPT charge controller market is expected to reach an estimated $3.51 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are high demand for renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power and favourable government initiatives and incentives.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in MPPT charge controller market to 2030 by product (10A-50A and 60A-100A), application (industrial and commercial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, 10A-50A and 60A-100A are the major segments of MPPT charge controller market by product. Lucintel forecasts that 10A-50A is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to wide range of applications, including small and medium-sized solar power systems, RVs, and boats.

Within this market, commercial will remain the largeR segment due to its various applications such as lighting systems, signage, telecommunications equipment, retail outlets, hotels, restaurants, and offices.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing population, rising disposable incomes, and increasing urbanization.

Phocos, Morningstar, Steca, Shuori New Energy, Beijing Epsolar, Outback Power, Remote Power, Victron Energy, Studer Innotec, and Renogy are the major suppliers in the MPPT charge controller market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Waste Management and Remediation Services Market

2.Steam Turbine Market

3.Steam Turbine MRO Market