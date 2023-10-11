Lucintel Forecasts the Global Gaming Gadgets Market to Reach $127.63 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global gaming gadgets market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and commercial markets. The global gaming gadgets market is expected to reach an estimated $127.63 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing popularity of e-sport tournaments and the increasing internet services.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in gaming gadgets market to 2030 by gadget type (console and PCs & laptops), product type (handheld consoles and home consoles), end use industry (residential

and commercial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, console and PCs & laptops are the major segments of gaming gadgets market by gadget type. Lucintel forecasts that PCs & laptops is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to increasing growth of gaming headsets, mice, keyboards, and other peripherals in order to improve their gaming experience.

Within this market, residential will remain the larger segment due to easy connection with all the display devices and customized components to reduce power consumption and maximize space.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing growth of gaming headsets, mouse, keyboards, and other peripherals in order to improve their gaming experience.

Sony, Micro-Star Int’L, Giga-Byte Technology, Corsair, Microsoft, Valve, Razer, Sega, Nintendo, and ASUStek Computers are the major suppliers in the gaming gadgets market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Computer and Peripheral Connector Market

2.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market