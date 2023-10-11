Lucintel Forecasts the Global Digital Multichannel Analyzer Market to Reach $2.37 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global digital multichannel analyzer market looks promising with opportunities in the industry, academia, government agencies, and research industry markets. The global digital multichannel analyzer market is expected to reach an estimated $2.37 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for advanced analytical tools in industries such as healthcare nuclear energy, and research laboratories and growing awareness of the importance of environmental monitoring.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in digital multichannel analyzer market to 2030 by type (portable and bench-top), technology (high-resolution and fast spectroscopy), application (industry, academia, government agencies, and research industry), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, portable, bench-top are the major segments of digital multichannel analyzer market by application type. Lucintel forecasts that bench-top is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to increasing usage in laboratory.

Within this market, industry will remain the largest segment due to used in several applications, such as nuclear power, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, and others.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to high presence of key players in the region and the high adoption of DMCA in various industries.

Dr. Westmeier, Ametek Ortec, Amptek, Phywe Systeme, Multi Channel Systems, Berkeley Nucleonics, and Xos are the major suppliers in the digital multichannel analyzer market.

