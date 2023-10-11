Lucintel Forecasts the Global Circuit Breaker Tester Market to Reach $2.08 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global circuit breaker tester market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial, residence, and transport markets. The global circuit breaker tester market is expected to reach an estimated $2.08 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing investments in power infrastructure, increasing awareness of the importance of electrical safety, and aging power infrastructure.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in circuit breaker tester market to 2030 by type (type tester and routine tester), end use industry (industrial, residence, transport, and other), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, type tester and routine tester are the major segments of circuit breaker tester market by type. Lucintel forecasts that routine tester is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to it ensure the safety and reliability of the electrical grid.

Within this market, industrial will remain the largest segment due to need of high degree of reliability and safety.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to high focus on developing power transmission and distribution in China.

Amprobe, Megger, Klein Tools, SDL Atlas, and Doble Engineering are the major suppliers in the circuit breaker tester market.

