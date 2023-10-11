Lucintel Forecasts the Global Barcode Plastic Card Market to Reach $2.25 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global barcode plastic card market looks promising with opportunities in the PVC, PET, ABS markets. The global barcode plastic card market is expected to reach an estimated $2.25 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for plastic cards in various industries, such as retail, banking, and healthcare and growing adoption of barcode technology for tracking and tracing products and assets.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in barcode plastic card market to 2030 by type (magnetic stripe card, smart card, and memory card), material (PVC, PET, and ABS), application (retail, transportation, banking & financial services, and government), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, magnetic stripe card, smart card, and memory card are the major segments of barcode plastic card market by material. Lucintel forecasts that smart card is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to more secure and versatile and used as payment cards, access control cards, and others.

Within this market, PVC will remain the largest segment due to its versatility and durability material that is well-suited for a variety of applications, including barcode plastic cards.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for plastic cards in various industries, such as retail, banking, and healthcare.

Brady, Cardsystems International, Datacard, Entrust Datacard, and HID Global are the major suppliers in the barcode plastic card market.

