Lucintel Forecasts Global Protective Case Market to Reach $4.3 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global protective case market looks promising with opportunities in the photography & music equipment, military equipment, measuring & communication, medical & fire safety, automotive, and consumer electronics markets. The global protective case market is expected to reach an estimated $4.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increasing demand from consumer electronics market, rising demand for durable and stylish protective cases, and growing awareness of the benefits of protective cases.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in protective case market to 2030 by weight (less than 3kg, 3- 5 kg, 6-15 kg, and above 15 kg), material (plastics, metal, and others), end use (photography & music equipment, military equipment, measuring & communication, medical & fire safety, automotive, consumer electronics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, plastics and metal are the major segments of protective case market by metal. Lucintel forecasts that plastic is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its properties like low density and liner low density.

Within this market, consumer electronics will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand from smartphones and home appliances as it helps in majorly protecting electronics devices from damage caused by accidental drops, bumps, and scratches.

APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to increasing smartphone penetration and the rising disposable income of consumers in the region.

Pelican Products, C.H Ellis, SKB, CP Cases, and Zarges are the major suppliers in the protective case market.

