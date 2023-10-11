Lucintel Forecasts Global Powerboat Market to Reach $ 23.2 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global powerboat market looks promising with opportunities in the watersports & cruising, and fishing markets. The global powerboat market is expected to reach an estimated $23.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing popularity of water sports, rising demand for luxury powerboats, and increasing disposable income and lifestyle.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in powerboat market to 2030 by type (inboard boats, outboard boats, inflatable, sail boats, and personal watercraft), power (engine powered, man powered, and sail propelled), application (watersports & cruising and fishing), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, engine powered, man powered, and sail propelled are the major segments of powerboat market by power. Lucintel forecasts that engine powered is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period as it is powered by internal combustion engines, which allow them to reach high speeds while ensuring due convenience and improved performance.

Within this market, watersports and cruising is expected to remain the largest segment as these powerboats provides a high level of comfort and performance.

North America will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to rising watersport activities like fishing and wakeboarding along with growing demand for luxury powerboats in the USA.

Groupe Beneteau, Yamaha Motor, Hobie Cat Company, Brunswick Corporation, Marine Products Corporation, Polaris, Sunseeker International, Azimut Benetti, Mastercraft Boat Holdings, and White River Marine are the major suppliers in the powerboat market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056