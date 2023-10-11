Lucintel Forecasts Global Small Animal Imaging Market to Reach $1.70 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global small animal imaging market looks promising with opportunities in the optical imaging system, nuclear imaging system, micro-MRI, micro-ultrasound, micro-CT, photoacoustic imaging system, and magnetic particle imaging (MPI) system markets. The global small animal imaging market is expected to reach an estimated $1.70 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing incidence of chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer, increasing demand of personalized medicines for its treatment, and on-going technological advancements in the field of molecular imaging.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in small animal imaging market to 2030 by reagent (optical imaging reagents, nuclear imaging reagents, MRI contrast agents, ultrasound contrast agents, and CT contrast agents), modality (optical imaging systems, nuclear imaging systems, micro-MRI, micro-ultrasound, micro-CT, photoacoustic imaging systems, and magnetic particle imaging (MPI) systems), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, optical imaging reagents, nuclear imaging reagents, MRI contrast agents, ultrasound contrast agents, and CT contrast agents are the major segments of small animal imaging market by reagent. Lucintel forecasts that optical imaging reagents will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, optical imaging system will remain the largest segment as it provides detailed images of organs, tissues, cells and even molecules.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising number of clinicals trails and growing advancement in the imaging technology inn the region.

PerkinElmer, Bruker Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Medisco, Milabs B.V., MR Solutions, Aspect Imaging, Li-Cor Biosciences, Trifoil Imaging, and Miltenyi Biotech are the major suppliers in the small animal imaging market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056