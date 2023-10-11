Lucintel Forecasts Global Robotic-Assisted Imaging Technologies Market to Reach $1.67 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global robotic-assisted imaging technologies market looks promising with opportunities in the diagnosis & imaging, and treatment markets. The global robotic-assisted imaging technologies market is expected to reach an estimated $1.67 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, evolution in image modalities & features, and rising prevalence for misdiagnosis across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in robotic-assisted imaging technologies market to 2030 by imaging modalities (X-Ray, CT, Ultrasound, MRI, and Others), mobility (stationary and portable), application (diagnosis & imaging and treatment), end use industry (hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, stationary, and portable are the major segments of robotic-assisted imaging technologies market by mobility. Lucintel forecasts that stationary is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, diagnosis & imaging will remain the larger segment.

North America is expected will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the growing research and development activities and presence of many companies in the U.S.

Brainlab, Digisens SAS, Epica, General Electric, Globus Medical, Medirob, Medtronic, Neocis, Novasignal Corporation, and Perfint Healthcare are the major suppliers in the robotic-assisted imaging technologies market.

