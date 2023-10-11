Lucintel Forecasts Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market to Reach $0.16 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global photoacoustic imaging market looks promising with opportunities in the oncology, cardiology, neurology, and haematology markets. The global photoacoustic imaging market is expected to reach an estimated $0.16 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing incidences of chronic diseases, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and on-going technological advancements for manufacturing of photoacoustic imaging devices.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in photoacoustic imaging market to 2030 by product (imaging systems, lasers, transducers, contrast agents, and software & accessories), type (photoacoustic tomography, and photoacoustic microscopy), application (oncology, cardiology, neurology, and haematology), end use (hospitals & imaging centers, and research institutes & academia), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, imaging systems, lasers, transducers, contrast agents, software & accessories are the major segments of photoacoustic imaging market by product. Lucintel forecasts that imaging systems will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing demand for advanced imaging devices and increasing frequency of research activities.

Within this market, oncology will remain the largest segment due to growing adoption of these systems for cancer diagnosis, especially for breast cancer.

North America will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing preference for effective patient care through non-invasive disease diagnosis and rising spending on healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Advantest, Tomo Wave, Kibero, Fujifilm Visual Sonics, Seno Medical Instruments, iThera Medical, Aspectus, Canon, Echofos, and Endra Life Science are the major suppliers in the photoacoustic imaging market.

