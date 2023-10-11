Data Collection and Labeling Industry Data Book | Research Report from 2023 to 2030

Data collection and labeling industry data book covers data collection and data labeling market.

Global data collection and labeling industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

The global market size for data collection and labelling was estimated at USD 2.22 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 28.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Data Collection Market Analysis & Forecast

The global data collection market size was valued at USD 1.41 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.1% from 2023 to 2030. Data collection involves gathering, acquiring, and aggregating data from various sources. It encompasses various methods and technologies for collecting data, including sensor networks, web scraping, and more. The data collected can be structured or unstructured and come from different domains, such as social media, healthcare, and finance. The exponential growth of digital information has led to the emergence of big data. Businesses and organizations across industries recognize the value of data in making informed decisions, improving operations, and gaining competitive advantages. As a result, there is a growing demand for data collection services to acquire and manage large volumes of data.

E-commerce websites, social media platforms, and online forums have become rich sources of valuable data. Enterprises seek to extract insights from user-generated content, online reviews, and social media interactions. Data collection techniques like web scraping and sentiment analysis are used to gather and analyze data from these platforms. Furthermore, the Internet of Things (IoT) enabled data collection from interconnected devices and sensors. Industries like manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and agriculture leverage IoT devices to collect real-time data on production processes, patient health, vehicle performance, and environmental conditions. Data collection market players offer solutions to collect, store, and analyze this IoT-generated data.

Data Labeling Market Analysis & Forecast

The global data labeling market size was valued at USD 0.81 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.5% from 2023 to 2030. Data labeling involves annotating, categorizing, and tagging data to make it understandable and usable for machine learning algorithms. Data labeling is a critical step in training AI and machine learning models as it provides labeled examples that algorithms use to learn and make accurate predictions or classifications. The data labeling market includes various techniques, platforms, and service providers specializing in labeling different data types, such as images, videos, text, audio, and more. Different industries have specific labeling requirements based on their unique use cases. For instance, autonomous driving vehicle companies need labeled data to train self-driving cars, while healthcare organizations require annotated medical images for diagnostics. The data labeling market offers specialized services that cater to these industry-specific needs.

Large amounts of data need the right number of data labeling workforce to meet their requirements. A high-performing data labeling pipeline necessitates a smart combination of workforce with technical knowledge, tools, and procedures that can consistently deliver high accuracy across whole datasets. Organizations should examine the various labeling workforce approaches during the decision-making process. Pricing is another important aspect of data labeling. The price model used by a data labeling service can impact the overall cost and quality of the data. Pricing is a difficult procedure since even little differences in speed, data type, number of classes, annotation type, and volume of data can affect pricing.

Data Collection and Labeling Market – Global Industry Segmentation

Data Collection and Labeling Industry, By Data Type

• Text

• Image/ Video

• Audio

Data Collection and Labeling Industry, By Vertical

• IT

• Automotive

• Government

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Retail & E-commerce

• Others

Data Collection and Labeling Industry, By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Data Collection and Labeling Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Vendors in the market are focusing on increasing their customer base to gain a competitive edge in the industry. Therefore, vendors are taking several strategic initiatives, such as collaborations, acquisitions & mergers, and partnerships with other key players in the market.

Key players operating in the data collection and labeling industry are –

• Globalme Localization Inc.

• Global Technology Solutions

• Alegion

• Labelbox, Inc

• Dobility, Inc.

• Scale AI, Inc.

• Trilldata Technologies Pvt Ltd

• Appen Limited

• Playment Inc