Enterprise Mobility Management Industry Is Owing To A Significant Increase In Mobile Devices, And Shifting Various End-User Companies

Enterprise mobility management industry data book covers mobile device management, mobile identity management, mobile content management and mobile application management market.

Global enterprise mobility management industry database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

The global enterprise mobility management market size was evaluated at USD 12.01 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Mobile Device Management Market Analysis & Forecast

The global mobile device management (MDM) market size was evaluated at USD 5.02 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.2% from 2023 to 2030. Mobile device management (MDM) refers to the software and services used to manage and secure mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to the increasing use of mobile devices at the workplace and the need to secure sensitive data on these devices. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the industry, as it has accelerated the adoption of mobile devices due to remote work.

North America led the industry in 2022 and held the largest share of more than 36.90% of the overall revenue. The U.S. is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period due to the high adoption of mobile devices and the presence of major MDM vendors in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region from 2023 to 2030. Asia Pacific has seen a rapid increase in the adoption of mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets, which has resulted in the need for MDM solutions to manage and secure these devices.

Mobile Identity Management Market Analysis & Forecast

The global mobile identity management (MIM) market size was evaluated at USD 2.60 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.6% from 2023 to 2030. MIM solutions are becoming increasingly crucial as the workforce is converting to more mobile and digital, leading to access from a variety of devices and locations. Mobile identity management refers to managing and safeguarding mobile device access to digital resources such as applications and data. Mobile identity management systems usually offer mobile devices safe and simple authentication and identity management features, ensuring that only authorized users have access to essential products and services. MIM systems demand that users provide multiple forms of authentication, such as a password and a biometric factor, fingerprint, or facial recognition, to ensure that only authorized individuals can access business-critical resources.

North American regional market dominated the market with a share of 36.0%. The development of Mobile Identity Management (MIM) systems in the North American region is predicted to expand due to the increasing adoption of mobile devices in personal and professional settings. Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise as the fastest-developing regional market at a CAGR of 28.9%.

Order Free Sample Copy of Enterprise Mobility Management Industry Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Mobile Content Management Market Analysis & Forecast

The global mobile content management (MCM) market size was evaluated at USD 2.50 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.2% from 2023 to 2030. Mobile content management (MCM) refers to the creation, storage, and distribution of digital content designed specifically for mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets.Mobile content management systems are increasingly being integrated with the latest trends, such as mobile-first approach, cloud-based solutions, and machine learning algorithms, among others. The market has evolved significantly in recent years as mobile devices continue to rule the digital landscape and become a vital part of everyday activities.The increased availability of mobile devices, high-speed mobile networks, and the use of mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, have made MCM easier to use and economical. Organizations aim to utilize the opportunity of the growing popularity of mobile devices to distribute content directly through these devices, communicate with users, and offer seamless services.

North American market dominated the mobile content management market in 2022 and accounted for a market share of 35.7%. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise as the fastest developing regional market at a CAGR of 24.4% of a rapid increase in the adoption of mobile content management.

Mobile Application Management Market Analysis & Forecast

The global mobile application management (MAM) market size was evaluated at USD 2.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.2% from 2023 to 2030. The management and deployment of mobile applications within organizations is a function of mobile application management (MAM). App containerization, where apps are contained within secure containers on mobile devices, is a major development in MAM. This strategy makes it possible to separate personal information from business information, guaranteeing that business apps and data are secure even on employee-owned devices.

MAM systems can configure app settings, preferences, and functionalities according to user roles or organizational needs. As a result, businesses may customize app experiences and expedite app deployments for various user groups. Performance monitoring capabilities are incorporated into MAM solutions to track app performance indicators like response time, crashes, and resource usage. To provide verticals with the best possible app experiences, these capabilities help discover and fix performance issues. MAM solutions are aligned with privacy laws and data protection practices for the secure processing of user data within mobile apps. This offers users transparency and control over their personal information by incorporating features like data encryption, consent management, and user privacy controls.

Go through the table of content of Enterprise Mobility Management Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study.

Enterprise Mobility Management Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Companies maintain an exhaustive product portfolio and are employed to maintain a competitive edge in the market, their product offerings, the applications segment they served, the sophistication of their technology, their strategy to differentiate their products, and their industry impact.

Key players operating in the enterprise mobility management industry are –

• Cisco Systems

• SAP SE

• Broadcom, Inc.

• Vmware, Inc.

• Ivanti

• Sophos

• Blackberry