Textile Industry growth is driven by Increasing Consumer Preference for Protective Clothing

Technical Textile Market Report Highlights

The global Technical Textile Market size was valued at USD 218.88 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2023 to 2030.

The 3D knitting manufacturing segment is likely to witness a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period owing to its stronger and more durable fabric nature

In 2022, the hometech technical textile end-user segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 19.50%. The segment is likely to ascend at a significant rate during the forecast period. Increasing consumer demand for aesthetically appealing clothing and apparel is expected to increase the product demand in the segment

In 2022, Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market and accounted for over 46.80% of the total revenue owing to the increasing industrial development in the region. Favorable government policies coupled with the abundant availability of raw materials are expected to draw higher growth from the region over the forecast period

In North America, the technical textiles demand stood at 7,696.3 kilotons in 2021 and is expected to ascend at a significant rate during the forecast time on account of increasing application in sports, construction, and medical and healthcare industries

Prominent players in the market are involved in various initiatives such as advancing healthcare infrastructure, partnership, and scientific research in collaboration with various healthcare institutions. Moreover, government support and policies within the respective countries are expected to influence the market on a positive note

Fashion Textile Market Report Highlights

The global Fashion Textile Market size was valued at USD 1,227.74 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030.

The fashion segment led the textile market in terms of revenue in 2022 by accounting for a share of over 51% of the market. This segment of the textile market has been further categorized into apparel, ties & clothing accessories, and handbags.

Surging demand for crease-free suiting and shirting, as well as quality dyed and printed fabrics from consumers in countries of Asia Pacific, is expected to drive the growth of the fashion segment of the textile market in the coming years.

Fashion is gaining importance in the lifestyle of consumers worldwide owing to their constant exposure to advertisements and sales that result in impulsive buying behavior in them.

In addition, social media is a key factor contributing to the fast and latest fashion trends. Companies such as H&M and Zara are utilizing social media platforms to reach out to their potential customers and enhance their share in the market.

Competitive Landscape

The market players compete based on differentiation in technology, design, product innovation, and customer-centric products. The market also possesses various strengths such as flexibility, rich heritage, mass production capabilities, capital investment capabilities, high-performance machinery, value-added textile production, and strong R&D.

Key players operating in the Textile Industry are:

BSL Limited

INVISTA S.R.L

Lu Thai Textile Co., Ltd

Paramount Textile Limited

Paulo de Oliveira, S.A

