Rising Industrialization and Increasing Urbanization drive Waste Management Industry revenue

Waste Management Industry Data Book – Plastic Waste Management, Food Waste Management and Waste Recycling Services Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s waste management industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Waste Management Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Liquid Waste Management Market Report Highlights

The global Liquid Waste Management Market size was valued at USD 90.30 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% by 2030.

The automotive segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. According to the U.S. EPA, the automotive sector is responsible for generating about 75 billion ounces of paint sludge per year, which is mostly dumped into landfills. OEMs and automotive aftermarkets in the U.S. generate large amounts of liquid wastewater and other similar waste, including engine & motor oils, transmission & brake fluids, antifreeze & coolant, solvents, and others, thereby driving the market demand

Rising social awareness related to the limited availability of natural resources, increasing sustainability, and conservation measures coupled with regulations aiding enhanced waste management techniques are expected to nurture new technologies in the industry. Iron & steel makers are also being compelled to comply with reuse & recycle ideologies, which, in turn, are expected to boost enhanced wastewater and liquid waste recovery practices

The residential segment accounted for a dominant share of the global revenue in 2022. The increasing utilization of water per household is expected to drive liquid waste generation in the residential sector. Water is used for different applications in the residential sector; therefore, with rapid population growth in the country, the demand for water in several applications is increasing, resulting in a significant rise in the amount of per capita wastewater generated

The U.S. is anticipated to grow at a progressive CAGR over the forecast period. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) 2017 Infrastructure Report, it is estimated that around 56 billion people will be connected to centralized treatment plants by 2032. These aforementioned factors will propel the market expansion over the forecast period

In March 2022, Covanta Holding Corp. increased its ownership in Covanta Green Jersey Assets Ltd., Covanta Green Protos Holding Ltd., & Covanta Green UK Ltd., which own 4 WTE facilities in the UK, following EQT Infrastructure’s acquisition of Green Investment Group’s 50% stake in those entities. EQT Infrastructure will cover the purchase price and any additional equity required to complete the construction

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Waste Management Industry Data Book – Plastic Waste Management, Food Waste Management and Waste Recycling Services Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Food Waste Management Market Report Highlights

The global Food Waste Management Market size was valued at USD 34.22 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% by 2030.

The fruits and vegetable segment dominated the market and accounted for 20.3% of the global revenue share in 2022 owing to a lack of proper handling, storage, and processing of the produce

The disposal segment dominated the market and accounted for 25.4% of the global revenue share in 2022as the food waste treated has a lower number of pathogens and thus, restricts the spread of odor and diseases and promotes hygiene and sanitation

The residential end-use segment dominated the market and accounted for 44.2% of the global revenue share in 2022. Rapidly growing population and changing lifestyles are expected to boost the food waste generated by households

Europe is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period owing to the stringent regulations on food waste management is expected to drive the market in the region over the forecast period

The market is competitive in nature due to the presence of multinationals operating in the industry. It is characterized by the presence of a significant consumer base with the companies operating their business through dedicated distribution networks

Go through the table of content of Waste Management Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage and Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

Strategies adopted by the companies usually include product portfolio expansion, collection network expansion, and geographic network expansion. Veolia Group is one of the key companies in the global industry, which helps industries with an integrated waste management services to reduce costs and environmental footprint.

Key players operating in the Waste Management Industry are:

Waste Management, Inc.

Veolia

Valicor

Waste Connections

Republic Services

Biffa

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter