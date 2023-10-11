Lucintel Forecasts the Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market to Reach $ 8.25 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global lithium-ion battery separator market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. The global lithium-ion battery separator market is expected to reach an estimated $8.25 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are swift progress in consumer electronics, growing adoption of electric vehicles, and growing usage of smart gadgets.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in lithium-ion battery separator market to 2030 by material (polypropylene, polyethylene, nylon, and others), application (industrial, consumer electronics, automotive, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, polypropylene, polyethylene, and nylon are the major segments of lithium-ion battery separator market by material type. Lucintel forecasts that polypropylene is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its cost-effective and easy to manufacture property, making it attractive for mass production.

Within this market, consumer electronics will remain the largest segment due to rapid digitization and increasing adaption of smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wearables.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing adaption for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and energy storage systems in this region.

Asahi Kasei, Toray Industries, Sumitomo Chemical, SK Innovation, and Ube Industries are the major suppliers in the lithium-ion battery separator market.

