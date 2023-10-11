Lucintel Forecasts the Global Handheld UV Sterilizer Market to Reach $ 2.61 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-11 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global handheld UV sterilizer market looks promising with opportunities in the medical, business industry, and home markets. The global handheld UV sterilizer market is expected to reach an estimated $2.61 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing awareness for hygiene and sanitation and the rising prevalence of infectious diseases.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in handheld UV sterilizer market to 2030 by type (rechargeable type and battery type), application (medical, business industry, home, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, rechargeable type and battery type are the major segments of handheld UV sterilizer market by type. Lucintel forecasts that rechargeable type is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to its convenience and cost-effective than battery-type handheld UV sterilizers.

Within this market, medical will remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand for handheld UV sterilizers in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities to prevent the spread of infections.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to higher adaption in healthcare facilities and growing awareness for hygeine.

Signify, UVClean, Sterilray, Sterilucent, and Shenzhen Yituo Technology are the major suppliers in the handheld UV sterilizer market.

“”This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056