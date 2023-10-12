Lucintel Forecasts the Global Golf GPS Devices Market to Reach $ 0.84 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global golf GPS devices market looks promising with opportunities in the professional using and amateur using markets. The global golf GPS device market is expected to reach an estimated $0.84 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growth of internet of things and cloud technology and rising demand for accurate and real-time data.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in golf GPS device market to 2030 by type (wristband watch type and handheld equipment type), application (professional using, amateur using, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, wristband watch type and handheld equipment type are the major segments of golf GPS device market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that wristband watch is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to convenient, longer battery life, and easier to use.

Within this market, amateur using will remain the largest segment due to use golf GPS device to improve their game.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to high disposable income of golfers in this region.

Garmin, Bushnell, GolfBuddy, Callaway Golf, TomTom, SkyHawke Technologies, Izzo Golf, Game Golf, Sonocaddie, and Celestron are the major suppliers in the golf GPS device market.

