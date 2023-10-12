Lucintel Forecasts the Global Wound Care Monitoring Market to Reach $ 11.2 billion by 2030.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in wound care monitoring market to 2030 by product type (negative pressure wound therapy , oxygen & hyperbaric oxygen equipment, electric stimulation devices, pressure relief devices, advanced wound care devices, and others), wound (DFUs, trauma, surgical, and burn), end use (hospitals, specialty clinics, home healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)..

In this market, negative pressure wound therapy, oxygen & hyperbaric oxygen equipment, electric stimulation devices, pressure relief devices, advanced wound care devices are the major segments of wound care monitoring market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that negative pressure wound therapy is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period as it is becoming more affordable and easy accessible to patients.

Within this market, hospital will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to high prevalence of chronic wounds and presence of major players in the region.

Smith+Nephew, Mölnlycke Health Care, 3M, Organogenesis, Coloplast, Convatec, and Johnson & Johnson Services are the major suppliers in the wound care monitoring market.

