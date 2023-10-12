Lucintel Forecasts the Global Traumatic Brain Injury Diagnostic Equipment Market to Reach $5 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global traumatic brain injury diagnostic equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and diagnostic center markets. The global traumatic brain injury diagnostic equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing cass of traumatic brain injuries, increasing awareness regarding brain injuries, amd rising healthcare spending.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in traumatic brain injury diagnostic equipment market to 2030 by device (imaging and monitoring devices), technology (pBrO2 and ICP monitoring), end use (hospitals and diagnostic centers), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, imaging and monitoring devices are the major segments of traumatic brain injury diagnostic equipment market by device. Lucintel forecasts that imaging device is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period as it helps in diagnosing the severity of a traumatic brain injury and identifying any damage to the brain.

Within this market, hospitals will remain the largest segment due to increasing investment in the new and innovative traumatic brain injury diagnostic equipment to meet the needs of their patients.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to high prevalence of traumatic brain injury owing to various factors, such as car accidents, sports injuries, and falls.

Integra Lifesciences, Biodirection, Nihon Kohden, Compumedics, Infrascan, Oculogica, and Raumedic are the major suppliers in the traumatic brain injury diagnostic equipment market.

