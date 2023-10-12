Lucintel Forecasts the Global Neurological Biomarker Market to Reach $14.7 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global neurological biomarker market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital & hospital laboratory, independent clinical diagnostic center, and research organizations markets. The global neurological biomarker market is expected to reach an estimated $14.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of liquid biopsy, increasing utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) in neurological biomarker development, and rising demand for personalized medicine.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in neurological biomarker market to 2030 by type (genomic, proteomic, metabolomic, and imaging), application (alzheimer’s disease, parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and autism spectrum disorder), end use (hospital & hospital laboratories, independent clinical diagnostic centers, and research organizations), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, genomic, proteomic, metabolomic, and imaging are the major segments of neurological biomarker market by application type. Lucintel forecasts that proteomic is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of neurological diseases.

Within this market, hospitals and hospital laboratories will witness the highest growth as they are considered as a primary providers of diagnostic services for neurological disorders.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to high prevalence of neurological disorders, such as alzheimer’s disease, parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis and rising healthcare expenditure in the region.

Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck, Johnson & Johnson Services, Banyan Biomarkers, and Myriad Genetics are the major suppliers in the neurological biomarker market.

