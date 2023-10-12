Lucintel Forecasts the Global Leber Congenital Amaurosis Market to Reach $1.26 billion by 2030.

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global leber congenital amaurosis market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, specialty clinic, ambulatory surgical center, and home healthcare markets. The global leber congenital amaurosis market is expected to reach an estimated $1.26 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing incidence of rpe65 gene-mediated in retinal diseases, governments around the world are increasing funding for research into LCA, and rising investment from pharmaceutical companies.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in leber congenital amaurosis market to 2030 by type (therapy and diagnosis), disease type (infantile type and juvenile type), end use (hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home healthcare), distribution channel (direct tender and retail sales), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, therapy and diagnosis are the major segments of leber congenital amaurosis market by type. Lucintel forecasts that therapy is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to growing unmet need for effective treatments for LCA.

Within this market, hospital will remain the largest segment as it provides necessary equipment and expertise to diagnose and treat LCA.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to a well-developed healthcare infrastructure.

Invitae Corporation, Spark Therapeutics, LKC Technologies, CENTOGENE, Optos, Metrovision, Blue Print Genetics Oy, CD Genomics, ProQR Therapeutics, and OCUGEN are the major suppliers in the leber congenital amaurosis market.

