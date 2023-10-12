Lucintel Forecasts the Global Kinesio Tape Market to Reach $0.36 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global kinesio tape market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, rehab center, and professional athlete markets. The global kinesio tape market is expected to reach an estimated $0.36 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising prevalence of sports injuries and musculoskeletal disorders, growing awareness of the benefits of kinesio tape, and technological advancements are leading to the development of new and more sophisticated kinesio tapes.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in kinesio tape market to 2030 by type (pre-cut strips and roll forms), application (rehabilitation, alignment and pain management), end use (hospital, rehab center, and professional athlete), distribution channels (franchised store and e-commerce), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, rehabilitation, alignment, and pain management are the major segments of kinesio tape market by application type. Lucintel forecasts that rehabilitation is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period as these tapes support and protect injured muscles and joints during the rehabilitation process.

Within this market, hospital will remain the largest segment as it provides necessary equipment and expertise to apply kinesio tape safely and effectively.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing inclidence of accidents and muscles and rising investments in the healthcare sector of the region.

Kinesio Tape, Spidertech, Nitto Denko Corporation, Compass Health Brand, and Kt Health Llc are the major suppliers in the kinesio tape market.

