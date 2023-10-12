Lucintel Forecasts the Global Inherited Retinal Disease Market to Reach $5.5 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global inherited retinal disease market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, specialty clinic, ambulatory surgical center, and home healthcare markets. The global inherited retinal disease market is expected to reach an estimated $5.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are government’s increasing funding for research into IRDs and the development of new treatments, rising prevalence of IRDs, and growing awareness of IRD among people.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in inherited retinal disease market to 2030 by type (diagnosis and therapy), disease type (retinitis pigmentosa, stargardt’s disease, achromatopsia, cone-rod dystrophy, choroideremia, leber congenital amaurosis, and macular edema), end use (hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home healthcare), distribution channel (retail sales and direct tender), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, diagnosis and therapy are the major segments of inherited retinal disease market by type. Lucintel forecasts that diagnosis is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for early diagnosis of inherited retinal diseases.

Within this market, hospital will remain the largest segment due to the presence of resources and expertise to provide a wide range of services for patients with inherited retinal diseases, including diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Spark Therapeutics, Novartis, Okuvision, Nidek, Invitae Corporation, Zeiss, and Optos are the major suppliers in the inherited retinal disease market.

