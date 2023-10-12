Lucintel Forecasts the Global Embedded Ai Market to Reach $20.9 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global embedded AI market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, industrial, automotive & transportation, ICT (information and communications technology), and aerospace & defense markets. The global embedded AI market is expected to reach an estimated $20.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for intelligent devices, rising proliferation of the internet of things (IOT), and growing need for edge computing.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in embedded AI market to 2030 by offering (hardware, software, and services), data type (numerical data, categorical data, and image & video data), vertical (automotive, manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences, and telecom), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, numerical data, categorical data, and image & video data are the major segments of embedded AI market by data type. Lucintel forecasts that numeric data is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period as it is easy to store and process and it can be used in a wide range of embedded AI applications.

Within this market, manufacturing will remain the largest segment.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the strong presence of technology companies, availability of funding and increasing adoption of intelligent edge devices in the region.

Google, IBM, Microsoft, AWS, Nvidia, Intel, Qualcomm, ARM, AMD, and Mediatek are the major suppliers in the embedded AI market.

