Lucintel Forecasts the Global Appendicitis Diagnostics And Treatment Market to Reach $14 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global appendicitis diagnostics and treatment market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, clinic, and diagnostic imaging center markets. The global appendicitis diagnostics and treatment market is expected to reach an estimated $14 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of appendicitis and pediatric appendicitis, growing awareness towards appendicitis, and rising healthcare spending across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in appendicitis diagnostics and treatment market to 2030 by type (acute and chronic), diagnosis treatment (diagnosis and treatment), end use (hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic imaging centers), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, acute and chronic are the major segments of appendicitis diagnostics and treatment market by type. Lucintel forecasts that acute appendicitis is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period as it is characterized by inflammation of the appendix that develops rapidly, over a period of hours or days.

Within this market, hospitals & clinics will remain the largest segment.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to high prevalence of appendicitis and increasing awareness of the disease among people.

Johnshon & Johnshon, Pfizer, Lupin, Siemens, Medtronic, Cook, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries are the major suppliers in the appendicitis diagnostics and treatment market.

