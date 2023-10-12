Laundry Care Industry Is Expected To Grow Due To Rising Population In Developing Countries

Laundry care industry data book covers laundry sanitizer, laundry detergent and fabric softeners & conditioners market.

Global laundry care industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Laundry Sanitizer Market Analysis & Forecast

The global laundry sanitizer market size was estimated at USD 38.00 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% from 2023 to 2030. The market growth can be attributed to increased awareness about the importance of hygiene, especially during disease outbreaks and pandemics. Moreover, the increased demand for laundry sanitizers and disinfectants within the healthcare sector has benefitted market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic showcased the importance of hygiene practices to prevent the spread of the virus. People began to realize that pathogens could potentially linger on surfaces, including clothing, which resulted in the increased demand for laundry sanitizers. Moreover, individuals started incorporating laundry sanitizers into their routines to ensure their clothes were thoroughly disinfected.

This awareness was fueled by the understanding that contaminated clothing could contribute to the transmission of diseases. Consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of proper hygiene, especially in developing countries. For daily cleaning routines, laundry sanitizer is an essential and efficient product that promotes personal hygiene practically and affordably. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the most likely way for the virus to spread is through close contact with someone who is infected. However, early laboratory evidence also suggested that coronavirus could survive on plastic and stainless-steel surfaces anywhere from hours to a few days. Thus, it remained a possibility that coronavirus could live on clothes for several hours.

The Asia Pacific regional market dominated the global market in 2022 and accounted for the largest share of over 37% of the overall revenue. The North America region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. The innovative marketing strategies employed by key companies in the U.S. to effectively tap into consumer demand for convenient and effective laundry solutions are expected to drive market growth.

Laundry Detergent Market Analysis & Forecast

The global laundry detergent market size was estimated at USD 82.78 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030. The rising penetration of washing machines in the developing economies is likely to be a key driver for demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, technological advancements are also likely to fuel growth.

The demand for the product in the U.S. is dominated by the growing popularity of liquid products. The U.S. has witnessed tremendous growth in the use of liquid commodity over powder merchandise. However, issues regarding the safety of children ingesting these products acted as a restraint to market growth in 2016. Global vendors such as Procter & Gamble have developed new packaging types to make the company’s packaging childproof. The company also claims to add sour flavor in the packaging of the product.

APAC is likely to dominate the global market over the forecast period. The region is expected to grow from 34.9% in 2016 to 35.9% by 2025 and register growth owing to increased competition due to the rising popularity of regional brands. As per 2014 rankings, China and India were the top two countries in terms of population. While the population in China was around 1.4 billion, of which 56% resided in urban areas, the population in India was about 33%, of which 1.3 billion reside in urban areas.

Fabric Softeners & Conditioners Market Analysis & Forecast

The global fabric softeners & conditioners market size was estimated at USD 17.95 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Rising consumer preference for premium clothes is anticipated to drive the demand for the products like fabric conditioners and softeners as they help maintain to softness of clothes. Rising concerns over the use of chemicals including quaternary ammonium compounds, which leads to skin problems, is driving the demand for biodegradable products. This factor is anticipated to encourage manufacturers to invest in R&D and launch of innovative product launches.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2025. Rising disposable income especially in developing countries such as China and India is expected to remain a favorable factor. As of 2018, North America held a market share of more than 20%. High concentration of working population along with high disposable income in the U.S. and Canada is expected to fuel the growth. Proctor & Gamble accounted for over 50% of the U.S. market share through the presence of its two brands, namely, Bounce and Downy.

Laundry Care Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The manufacturers aim to achieve optimum business growth and a strong market position through the implementation of various strategies such as acquisitions, new product launches, collaborations, and strengthening of distribution networks in the global as well as regional markets. The manufacturers in the market aim to intensify their market positions by widening their customer base. Thus, multinational players are aiming to achieve business growth in the regional market through mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives.

