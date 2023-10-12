Increasing Globalization and Social Media Influence Drives Facial Rejuvenation Products Industry

Facial Rejuvenation Products Industry Data Book – Facial Injectable, Skin Boosters, Facial Skincare and Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The facial rejuvenation products industry database, compiled by Grand View Research, is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Facial Rejuvenation Products Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Facial Skincare Market Report Highlights

The global Facial Skincare Market size was estimated at USD 90.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Facial creams accounted for the largest share of 36.48% share of the global revenue in 2022. Numerous commercial marketing campaigns and celebrity endorsements have contributed to the rise in demand for face creams

Women are the major consumers of the facial care industry. This application segment accounted for more than a 58.76% share of the overall revenue in 2022

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment held the largest revenue share of 45.77% in 2022. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are ideal places for all kinds of customers to shop as they offer various advantages including choice, lower prices, and visibility for global brands

In 2022, North America held the largest market, with a revenue share of 35.85%. The market growth is attributed to the existence of major product manufacturers in North America, such as Procter & Gamble and Unilever, along with the growing infrastructural facilities for retailers

Skin Boosters Market Report Highlights

The global Skin Boosters Market size was estimated at USD 1.03 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2023 to 2030.

By type, the Mesotherapy procedure held the largest market share in 2022 as the procedure has minimal downtime and the booster can be inserted deeper for effective skin rejuvenation

Based on gender, the female segment held the highest market in 2022 share women are more willing to undergo cosmetic treatment.

Medspa market held the highest market share in 2022. This is due to the fact that Medspa provides aesthetic treatments under the supervision of a licensed medical practitioner

North America leads the Skin Boosters market with the highest revenue share in 2022 as the region has a high awareness of such procedures and there is high availability of aesthetic professionals

Competitive Landscape

Mergers & acquisitions are one of the key sustainable strategies undertaken by market players. For instance, L’Oréal is planning to undertake mergers& acquisitions in India to expand its skin and make-up portfolio to meet the country’s increasing demand for cosmetic products. The manufacturers of skin booster products are aiming to strengthen their tie-ups with aesthetic facilities like dermatology clinics and Medspa to generate revenue. For instance, in October 2020, Allergan acquired the aesthetics division of Luminera which is an Israeli Research And Development company specializing in dermal fillers that are easy for injectors to work with and provide natural-looking, skin-rejuvenating results.

Key players operating in the Facial Rejuvenation Products industry are:

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Prollenium Medical Technologies

Galderma

Allergan, Inc.

Nestle Skin Health

