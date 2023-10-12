The Global UAV Satellite Communication Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.5% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global UAV satellite communication market looks promising with opportunities in the agriculture and forestry, cinematography, civil surveillance, disaster management, industrial inspection and monitoring, marine surveillance, military isr, and surveying and mapping markets.

The global UAV satellite communication market is expected to reach an estimated $10.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 2.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing utilization of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) across various sectors, as well as, heightened demand for versatile multiband antennas, multifunctional communication systems, and the expansion of beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations.

In this market, amplifier, analog-to-digital converter, antennae, casing, decoder, demodulator, demultiplexer, descrambler, digital-to-analog converter, and downconverter are the major segments of UAV satellite communication market by Component.

Lucintel forecasts that amplifier is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, agriculture and forestry will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to substantial presence of companies in the area.

Gilat Satellite Networks, Honeywell, CTECH, Hughes Network Systems, Indra, Inmarsat Global, Orbit Communication Systems, Thales Group, Cowave Communication Technology, and Cobham Aerospace Communications are the major suppliers in the UAV satellite communication market.

