The Global Satellite Communication Terminal Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global satellite communication terminal market looks promising with opportunities in the military use and civil use markets. The global satellite communication terminal market is expected to reach an estimated $6.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are growing demand from the military and defense industry, rising demand for satellite communication terminals across a variety of industries, including the internet of things, aviation, marine, enterprise, and broadband, as well as, rising need for enhanced operational efficiencies and air traffic control.

In this market, C band, X band, S band, ku band, and ka band are the major segments of satellite communication terminal market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that C band is expected to witness largest segment over the forecast period because it provides rapid data transmission and extensive coverage, delivering high-speed connectivity over longer distances compared to other frequencies.

Within this market, civil use will remain the larger segment over the forecast period because the growing adoption of wireless internet among the general population enables seamless virtual connections between individuals.

North America is expected to witness largest region over the forecast period due to growing demand for satellite broadband services along with the increasing satellite launches in the region.

L3Harris, Viasat, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Thales Group, Collins Aerospace, Cobham Limited, Honeywell, Ball, Datapath, and Hughes Network Systems are the major suppliers in the satellite communication terminal market.

