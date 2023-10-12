The Global Satellite Command And Control System Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global satellite command and control system market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, military, and government markets. The global satellite command and control system market is expected to reach an estimated $40.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are growing use of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components, rising number of small satellite launches, as well as, expanding need for satellite-based connection services for a variety of uses, including communication, navigation, and earth observation.

In this market, satellite attitude control, satellite monitoring & tracking, satellite telemetry, and ground equipment monitoring & control are the major segments of satellite command and control system market by application.

Lucintel forecasts that satellite telemetry is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, commercial will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because of growing trend of government agencies establishing partnerships and contractual agreements with commercial entities for satellite monitoring and space asset management.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the widespread presence of significant businesses actively creating and offering solutions for satellite command and control systems.

Airbus, BALL, GMV, Honeywell, Israel Aerospace Industries, Indra, Kratos Defense & Security, Lockheed Martin, L3Harris Technologies, and Mitsubishi Electric are the major suppliers in the satellite command and control system market.

