Lucintel Forecasts Global Remote Sensing Satellite Market to Reach $19.4 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global remote sensing satellite market looks promising with opportunities in the civil, military, and government markets. The global remote sensing satellite market is expected to reach an estimated $19.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are advancements in agricultural monitoring techniques and technology, ongoing improvements in remote sensing technologies, as well as, rising investments in communication satellite specifically in developing countries.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in remote sensing satellite market to 2030 by payload (less than 500 kg, 500 kg to 1,000 kg, and above 1,000 kg), application (disaster management, weather forecasting, oceanography, ecology, and others), end use (civil, military, government, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, disaster management, weather forecasting, oceanography, and ecology are the major segments of remote sensing satellite market by application . Lucintel forecasts that disaster management will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the extensive ussage of remote sensing satellites in humanitarian operations since the satellites can locate afflicted people and delivers help by detecting them through their imaging.

Within this market, military will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because of increasing global geopolitical disputes and territorial confrontation.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising demand for remote sensing in India, China, and South Korea in the field of mining, forestry, agriculture, and energy, as well as, private players focusing on developing cutting-edge technologies that is integrated with satellites and enhancement of market progress.

Ramon Space, Airbus, Planet Labs, Umbra Lab, Orbital Sidekick, Pixxel, Satellite Imaging, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Boeing are the major suppliers in the remote sensing satellite market.

”

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Aerospace Radome Market

2.Aircraft Engine Blade Market