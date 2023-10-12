Lucintel Forecasts Global Optical Satellite Communication Market to Reach $520 Million by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global optical satellite communication market looks promising with opportunities in the telecommunication, tracking & monitoring, surveillance & security, space exploration, and earth observation markets. The global optical satellite communication market is expected to reach an estimated $520 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing need for secured communication, growing usage in scientific research and space exploration, and rising number of mobile phone users across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in optical satellite communication market to 2030 by laser type (YAG laser, silex laser, CO2 laser, and others), component (transmitter, receiver, antenna, modular, and others), application (telecommunication, tracking & monitoring, surveillance & security, space exploration, earth observation, and others),, and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, transmitter, receiver, antenna, and modular are the major segments of optical satellite communication market by Component. Lucintel forecasts that transmitter is expected to witness largest segment over the forecast period due to the relevance of components in electronic equipment such as broadcasting stations and communication satellites.

Within this market, telecommunications will remain the largest segment due to growing interest in broadcasting services.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rise in the telecommunication sectors and growing adoption of advanced technologies within the region.

Ball, Bridge, Honeywell, Laser Light Communications, Mynaric, NEC, Surrey Satellite Technology, Starlink, Thales Group, and Tesat-Space are the major suppliers in the optical satellite communication market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Aerospace Radome Market

2.Aircraft Engine Blade Market