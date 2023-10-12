Lucintel Forecasts Global Military Connectors Market to Reach $2.4 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global military connectors market looks promising with opportunities in the air force, army, marine, and navy markets. The global military connector market is expected to reach an estimated $2.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the growing penetration of underwater mining activities, enhanced aircraft upgrades and modernization efforts aimed at equipping pilots for safer flying experiences, as well as, rising military expenditure.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in military connector market to 2030 by type (rectangular, circular, and fiber optic), application (air force, army, marines, and navy),, and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, rectangular, circular, and fiber optic are the major segments of military connector market by type. Lucintel forecasts that circular is expected to witness largest segment over the forecast period due to substantial uptick in the demand for circular connector across various sectors, including military, transportation, industrial, and medical equipment applications.

Within this market, army will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because circular connector are designed for military applications, serve a multitude of functions within the army, including transmitting signals for communication and facilitating power supply transfer between devices.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because of growing demand from various military establishments from countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico, as well as, existence of globally leading companies in the military and defense sectors.

Fischer Connectors, ODU, Conesys, Eaton, ITT, TE Connectivity, and Amphenol are the major suppliers in the military connector market.

