Lucintel Forecasts Global Electric Vehicles Sound Generator Market to Reach $300 Million by 2030.

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global electric vehicles sound generator market looks promising with opportunities in the OEM and aftermarket markets. The global electric vehicles sound generator market is expected to reach an estimated $300 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing trend of electrification of the transportation industry, rigorous government regulations, as well as, increased demand for electric vehicles and battery-powered light commercial vehicles.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in electric vehicles sound generator market to 2030 by product (treble sound generator and bass sound generator), application (OEM and aftermarket), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, treble sound generator and bass sound generator are the major segments of electric vehicles sound generator market by product. Lucintel forecasts that bass sound generator is expected to witness larger segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, OEM will remain the higher growing segment over the forecast period because the OEMs are ensuring that their products attain the same level of class, prestige, and comfort as luxury .

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because the EV sales are strong in Japan, China, and other Asia Pacific countries, as well as, government is adopting EVs as an effective measure to reduce pollution.

Delphi, Denso, Continental, Harman, Nissan Motor, Tesla, and Daimler are the major suppliers in the electric vehicles sound generator market.

