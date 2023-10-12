Lucintel Forecasts Global Electric Van Market to Reach $65.9 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global electric van market looks promising with opportunities in the personal and commercial markets. The global electric van market is expected to reach an estimated $65.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 21.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increased demand for energy-saving and emission-free mass transportation options, reduction in cost of electric vehicle batteries, as well as, improvements in monitoring systems and vehicle networking systems.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in electric van market to 2030 by range (up to 100 miles, 100 to 200 miles, and above 200 miles), battery capacity (up to 50 kWh and above 50 kWh), application (personal and commercial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, up to 50 kWh and above 50 kWh are the major segments of electric van market by battery capacity. Lucintel forecasts that above 50 kwh is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, commercial will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increased environmental awareness, more stringent emissions standards, and a range of cost-saving incentives.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because of substantial populations and rapid urbanization, China, Japan, and South Korea exhibit a heightened demand for last-mile delivery vehicles, as well as, existence of numerous manufacturers in the region.

Workhorse, Stellantis, Volkswagen, Nissan Motor, BYD, Ford Motor, Renault, General Motors, and Mercedes-Benz are the major suppliers in the electric van market.

