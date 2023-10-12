Lucintel Forecasts Global Electric Van Market to Reach $65.9 billion by 2030.

Electric Van Market

Posted on 2023-10-12 by in Marketing // 0 Comments

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global electric van market looks promising with opportunities in the personal and commercial markets. The global electric van market is expected to reach an estimated $65.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 21.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increased demand for energy-saving and emission-free mass transportation options, reduction in cost of electric vehicle batteries, as well as, improvements in monitoring systems and vehicle networking systems.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in electric van market to 2030 by range (up to 100 miles, 100 to 200 miles, and above 200 miles), battery capacity (up to 50 kWh and above 50 kWh), application (personal and commercial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, up to 50 kWh and above 50 kWh are the major segments of electric van market by battery capacity. Lucintel forecasts that above 50 kwh is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, commercial will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increased environmental awareness, more stringent emissions standards, and a range of cost-saving incentives.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because of substantial populations and rapid urbanization, China, Japan, and South Korea exhibit a heightened demand for last-mile delivery vehicles, as well as, existence of numerous manufacturers in the region.

Workhorse, Stellantis, Volkswagen, Nissan Motor, BYD, Ford Motor, Renault, General Motors, and Mercedes-Benz are the major suppliers in the electric van market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:
Roy Almaguer
Lucintel
Dallas, Texas, USA
Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com
Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

  1. United States Residential Humidifier Market

 

  1. Virtual Reality Headset Market

 

  1. Household Appliances Market

 

  1. Smartphone Market

 

  1. Game Consoles Market

 

  1. CMOS Image Sensors Market

 

  1. Kitchen Appliances Market

 

  1. Image Sensors Market

 

  1. LED Market

 

  1. Personal Computer Market

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution